Larry A. Johnson, 65, formerly of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away October 16, 2021, at Research Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Larry was born February 4, 1956, in Independence, Kansas, to Carl Johnson and Frances (Scott) Johnson.
Larry graduated in 1974 from Humboldt High School. Larry and Kathy Weldon were married June 8, 1974, in Humboldt.
Larry worked for Humboldt Industries for 44 years, retiring as plant manager in 2017. Larry was a member of the Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years.
Larry loved being with Kathy, liked camping, fishing, playing pool, spending time with his family and friends. Larry was a very talented man, who was known for his carpentry and woodworking skills. He especially enjoyed living at Elsmore Lake with his wife in their new home.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sheila Johnson;, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Jean Weldon.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy, of the home; sons, Steven Johnson (Jennifer), Humboldt, Wayne Johnson (Bekah), Humboldt; daughter, Jennifer Van Leeuwen, Humboldt; grandchildren, Denise Johnson, Kaylie Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Colton Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Luke Van Leeuwen; best friend, Mikey Lattin, Parsons; and numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Arthritis Foundation, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.