(Bart) Clarence L. Bartholomew Jr., 76, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
Clarence was born to Clarence Sr. and Leora (Clampitt) Bartholomew on March 6, 1943 in Maywood, California.
He graduated from Whitter Christian High School in 1961 and Cerro Coso Community College in 1975 and served his country in the United States Navy.
Clarence was united in marriage to Shirley (Ogoc) Bartholomew on September 3, 1991 in Dipolog City, Philippines.
Clarence enjoyed drinking coffee with friends, going to church, long drives and short-wave radio.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two daughters: Dawn Bartholomew of Chanute, and Kristin Bartholomew of Lake Elsinore CA; one sister, Roberta Bartholomew of Albuquerque NM; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, three children, and one sister.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at 2 pm at 1760 120th Rd. Thayer, KS 66776.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
