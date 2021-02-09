Jerry W. Mead, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Jerry was born June 2, 1949 in Chanute Kansas; the son of Edna Marie Mead. Jerry grew up in Chanute. As a young man many people knew and loved him. He liked fast cars, motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He worked at H K Porter for 32 years, then went to work for lifelong friends Charlie and Carl Jones driving a semi.
When Jerry’s first grandchild Rob came along; he taught him how to hunt, go fishing, and drive a car. Little Rob went on many trips with Jerry in his semi-truck as well.
As the years went by, he became grandfather to more grandkids: Jordan, Maria, and Madison Morgan. He enjoyed playing board games and built many different projects with them.
Throughout Jerry’s life he loved having barbecues with friends like the Schaeffers, Carl and Evelyn and Charlie Jones. He loved spoonbilling with Charlie, spending time with his nephew Mitch who meant the world to him. Jerry loved all the people in his life and they loved him back just as much. It’s hard to put into words just how much he meant to all his family and friends. Thank you so much Jerry Mead for all that you have done for our family and for my mom Linda Morgan.
You have left a great legacy on this earth. Thank you for all the memories you created during your time with us. We all love and miss you. Peace be with you.
Jerry is survived by:
Longtime companion Linda Morgan of the home; Stepchildren: Amy, Jennifer, Lloyd, Robert, and Roger Morgan; Four Grandchildren; Rob, Jordan, Maria, and Madison Morgan.
Cremation has been requested; the family is holding a service at the Elks Club Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5 pm. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720
