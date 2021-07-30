Nancy Ann Baum of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 30, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. She was born May 20, 1946, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Phillip and Mildred Aud Christian. She married David Baum on October 2, 1966, in Parsons, Kansas and worked as a caregiver at Neosho Memorial Hospital and at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, AR. Nancy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chanute, KS. She attended Twin Lakes Baptist Church. She was a loving mother who always provided for her children.
She enjoyed sewing, singing, taking care of children and reading her Bible.
Nancy is survived by her husband, David Baum of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jeffrey (Wynona) Baum, of Chanute, KS; three daughters, Robin (Burt) Green, of Ottawa, KS, Melinda (Michelle) Baum, of Lincoln, NE, and Melissa (Coy) Cooper, of Harrison, AR; brother, Jim (Carol) Christian, of California; sister, Janet Christian, of Illinois; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Sarah Jo Elliot.
Visitation will be Monday, August 2, 2021 from 1 pm - 2 pm at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm at Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Web Casting of the Graveside Service can be viewed on Nancy’s obituary page at www.kirbyandfamily.com
Memorials may be made to Young at Heart Sunday School Class at Twin Lakes Baptist Church or the Area Agency of Aging.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.
