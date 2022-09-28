Donald L Hendricks passed away Sept. 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father George K Hendricks and his mother Charlene F Hendricks. He is survived by his daughter Helen I Gray; brothers, Howard Hendricks, Keith Hendricks and wife, Angie, Walter Lacey and wife, Evelyn; sister Teresa Hendricks. Private services will be held by the family. 

