Jessica Lynn Almond 1986-2020

Jessica Lynn Almond, 34, of Buffalo, KS passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Jessica was born on July 24, 1986 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Jeffrey A. Almond and Charla D. (Fiene) Walker.
Jessica was a graduate of Altoona-Midway Class of 2005. She then attended Neosho County Community College and received her associates degree in General Studies through the Stars Program. Jessica was an avid KC Chiefs and KU basketball fan. Jessica enjoyed keeping up to date on everyone through Facebook. Jessica enjoyed watching TV, keeping her family up to date on weather conditions, and spending time with her cat “Smokie.” Most of all, Jessica enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Jessica is survived by: Parents: Jeffrey A. Almond and wife, Reyn,a of Buffalo, KS, Charla D. Walker and husband, Johnny, of Benedict, KS; Siblings: Nikkita Almond of Neodesha, KS, Katie Almond of Buffalo, KS; Stepbrother Scott Robertson of Chanute, KS; Maternal Grandparents: Joyce and Chuck Harshman of Altoona, KS; Aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jessica was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents John “Buddy” and Sue Almond, Charlie Fiene and Norman Burris.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Church of the Nazarene in Chanute, KS, with a private family burial. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from 3-5 pm at the funeral home, and the family request if you have a Chiefs of Jayhawks shirt to please wear it. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the Jessica Almond Memorial Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home, or mail direct to: USD 387, District Office, 20584 US 75 HWY, Buffalo, KS 66717. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
