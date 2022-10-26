Esther Ponce 1947-2022

Esther Ponce, 75, lifelong Parsons resident, died early Friday morning, October 21, 2022 in Parsons.
She was born September 15, 1947 to Valentine and Josephine (Diaz) Hernandez. She graduated from Parsons High School in 1966. While in high school she worked at Hyde’s Flowers and later at Fred Ronald Mfg. Co. and the T. G. and Y. Store.
Esther decided to return to school to study nursing and graduated from Labette Community College. For over 25 years she was a licensed practical nurse at the Parsons Presbyterian Manor and cared for its residents with much care and compassion.
She and Lupe Ponce were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church on August 30, 1969 and in 2019 celebrated their 50th anniversary with family and friends. She was a member of the church and the Altar Society and sang it the choir and was an usher. She was active in the VOZ organization and helped develop scenes for parade floats and celebrations for Cinco de Mayo. She loved to cook for her friends and family and to share her culinary skills with her grandchildren. She loved having her grandchildren help with decorating for holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Lupe; two sons, Anthony Ponce (Tammy) of Joplin and Benjamin Ponce (Michelle) of Winfield; four grandchildren, Aidan Ponce and Rece Ponce, both of Joplin, Gabrielle Ponce of Wichita and Alexus Ponce of Winfield; three sisters, Liz Avila (Tom) of Kansas City, MO, Tina Wells (Lowell) of Parsons and Martha Davenport of Parsons; a sister-in-law, Judy Hernandez of Topeka. Also surviving are nieces and nephews and many members of the Ponce and Hernandez families. Her brother, Valentine Hernandez, Jr. preceded her in death.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at the St. Patrick School gymnasium, with Rev. Curtis Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The Rosary will be prayed at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home at 6 p.m., Wednesday. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home following the rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Church restoration fund. They may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
