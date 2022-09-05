Joaquin “Kino” Arroyos, 44, of Springdale, Arkansas, died on August 16, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. He was born on July 25, 1978, in Lockney, Texas, to Adela Arroyos Bueno and Julian Towne Arroyos. Kino graduated from Olton High School in Olton, Texas. He married his queen and love of his life Megan Mitchell on December 29, 2004, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Kino was an entrepreneur and hard worker always providing for his family. He was self-taught in many things and was the very best in whatever he chose to do. Kino attended the University of Arkansas and was a loyal Arkansas Razorback, he was a car salesman who was beloved by all his customers, he was a breeder of American Bullies, he was a global ABKC judge and traveled around the world judging American Bullies, a very talented photographer of nature and birds, among many other things.
Kino never met a stranger, he was a friend to everyone, and a mentor to many. He would do anything for anyone. His family was always most important to him. Kino was very close to and grateful for his wife Megan and was extremely proud of his children and all their accomplishments and he enjoyed spending lots of time with his family fishing, boating, and enjoying the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Julian Towne Arroyos; grandmothers, Bruna (Ama) Sosa Bueno and Julia Towne Arroyos; and grandfathers, Jose Maria Bueno, and Jose Maria Arroyos.
He is survived by his wife, Megan Arroyos; three children, Jaydin Arroyos, Jordyn Arroyos, and Julian Arroyos; mother, Adela Arroyos Bueno; three sisters, Julie Arroyos-Almanza, Patsy Sanchez, and Bruna Ramos; five brothers, Julian Arroyos, Juan Jose Arroyos, Dr. Adam Arroyos, Geraldo Arroyos, and Isaac Arroyos; stepbrother, Ricky Lopez; sisters-in-law, Kate Arroyos, Elisa Arroyos, Mayra Arroyos, Sammie Lopez, Stacia Mitchell, and Amanda Nedrow; brothers-in-law, Santiago (Jimmy) Sanchez Jr., Pablo (Paul) Almanza, Alejandro Ramos, and Gabe Mitchell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Wendy Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral mass was held at Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville.
Donate to help his family at this time to @meganarroyos on Venmo.
