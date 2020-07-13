Virginia L. Adams, 89, of rural Chanute and a former Iola resident, passed away at 2:30 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home near Chanute.
She was born on April 20, 1931 at Hamilton, Missouri to James and Calystine (Cox) Dunn. The family moved to Iola where she grew up and attended schools.
Virginia and Melvin Foster were married in 1949 at Iola. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1984. She and Roy Adams were married in 1998 at Chanute. He survives of the home.
Virginia was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, quilting, making pottery, gardening, growing flowers and vegetables in her garden, going to auctions, and spending time with her grandchildren. Virginia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Sunflower Chapter No. 147 at Chanute. She had served as past Worthy Matron of the Savonburg Chapter. She attended Savonburg Lutheran Church and the Christian Church in Chanute.
In addition to her husband, Roy Adams, she is survived by three sons, Kenny Foster and his wife, Brenda of Chanute, DeWayne Foster and his wife, LaVon of Savonburg, and Marvin Foster and his wife, Donna of Chanute; her stepson Kenneth Adams of Chanute; her stepdaughter Royce Adams of Yates Center; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Corabelle Riggs of Denver, CO and Sue Campbell of the Seattle, WA area; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Rita Dunn of Oak Grove, MO.
In addition to her first husband, Melvin Foster, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Don Adams and four brothers, Bob Dunn, Walter Dunn, Roger Weathers, and Jimmy Dunn.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery in Iola with Wayne Engle officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may come to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 1 to 7 pm Monday to view and sign the register. Memorials are suggested to the Order of the Eastern Star Sunflower Chapter No. 147 of Chanute and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.