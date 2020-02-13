Robert Eugene Cochran, Jr. 58, resident of Yates Center, KS, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, as the result of highway accident near Yates Center. He was born December 31, 1961, in Pueblo, CO, the son of Robert Eugene Cochran, Sr. and Barbara Jean Davis Cochran. Bob served in the US Army. He was discharged due to a training accident. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, dirt track racing, and football, especially the Denver Broncos. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, attending her activities, and being with family. Bob was a generous man and willing to help anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Brandy, of the home; daughters Amy Lee and Tasha Cochran; stepdaughter Tina Dixon; brothers Donnie Cochran and Tim Cochran; stepbrother Allen Smith; sisters Evelyn Cox and Debbie Tenpenny; and 8 grandchildren including Elena Rose Dixon who Robert was raising. He was preceded in death by a siste, Regina Wenger; and his parents.
Graveside committal services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 19th, at the US National Cemetery, Fort Scott. Military honors will be provided by the Olson Frary Burkhart Post #1165 V.F.W. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:15 PM at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.