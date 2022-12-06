LeRoy R. Hoppas, 86, of Erie, died at 7:50 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Kansas City Hospice House.
He was born October 16, 1936, at Colby, to Raymond L. and Mable M. (Odle) Hoppas. The family lived in several places before settling in Erie. He graduated from Erie High School in 1954.
LeRoy and Lavon Yarnell were married at the First Christian Church in Erie on March 8, 1958. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2020.
For many years he worked as a heavy equipment operator, primarily employed by the Beachner Co. He was a member of the First Christian Church and was a founding member of the Erie Museum and Historical Society and of the Southeast Kansas Antique Bottle Club in Chanute.
Surviving are his children, Wade Hoppas (Laura) of Erie, and Gwen Adams (Tim) of Frankfort; five grandchildren, Weston Adams, Cassie Hoppas, Kelsey Hoppas, Tyeler Riggs and Michael Yanez; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, a grandson Wyatt Adams and a sister Darlene Beard.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 am Friday at the First Christian Church in Erie, with the Rev. Wayne Shaw officiating. Burial will be in the East Hill Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to stop by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home Thursday until 8 pm.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Erie Museum. They may be left at or sent to Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home. PO Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
