Harold Wayne Brooksher, 70, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home. Harold was born in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Delbert Earl and Leota Lorene (Brock) Brooksher.
Harold was a graduate of Pittsburg High School Class of 1969, where he was an All State Defensive Tackle. Harold then did ROTC for the next two years. Harold enjoyed bowling, playing men’s softball, hunting and fishing. Harold worked for Youngs Welding for 38 years, and owned and operated HB Buildings and Remodeling.
On August 31, 1974, Harold married Janet L. McCreedy. Harold and Janet have been married for almost 47 years, and she survives in the home Harold built for them almost 44 years ago. Harold was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Chanute, and the Elks club. Harold enjoyed watching sports. His favorite time was when he was with his grandchildren and watching them play their sporting events.
Including his wife, Janet, Harold is survived by:
Three Children: Jenny Snow and husband, Mike, of Frontenac, KS, Jeremy Brooksher and wife, Karen, of Bentonville, AR, Janae Hughes and husband, Paul, of Chanute, KS; Three Brothers: Richard Brooksher and wife, Melinda, of Franklin, KS, Robert Brooksher of Arizona, Ed Brooksher and wife, Bonnie, of Overland Park, KS; Seven Grandchildren: Mallory and Carter Snow, Lizzy and Braden Brooksher, Maddy, Mattox and Addy Hughes; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Mike Brooksher.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 am at the funeral home. The family requests you dress casually, as that is what Harold would want. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service time with burial to follow service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Horizon Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
