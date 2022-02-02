Judith Ann Hartman, age 79, of Lakin, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas. She was born August 29, 1942, in Refugio, Texas, the daughter of Franklin and Victoria Maria (Rocha) Rodriguez.
Judith graduated from Roy Miller High School and then attended Del Mar College and the University of Texas. She married Ronald John Hartman on June 6, 1973, in Garden City, Kansas. They moved to Syracuse in 1973 and then Lakin in 1975. Judith worked for several years at Manix Corporation, was a certified Deputy City Clerk in Lakin, and retired as a Program Consultant at SRS. If you were around her very often, you knew her family-husband, children, grandkids and great-grandkids were her life. She enjoyed spending time with them and supporting them in all their endeavors. Judith was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Judith is survived by her husband, Ronald, of the home; children, Michael Alan Hartman and wife, Mindy, of Chanute, Viki Ann Crellin and husband, Blaine, of Chanute, Garnett Hartman and wife. Ginger. of Lakin, Robert Allen Hartman of Olathe, and Ronald Patrick Hartman and wife. Jennifer. of Ulysses; sister, Diane Grant of Montgomery, Alabama; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents; and son, Michael Anthony Hartman in 2018.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 3 pm at the Lakin Wesleyan Church in Lakin with the Reverend Rita Stockton officiating. Interment will follow at the Lakin Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, from 2 pm until 4 pm at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandf uneralhomes.com
