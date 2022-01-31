Ernestine Green, 67 of Sycamore, KS, passed on to her heavenly home on January 19, 2022, at Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha.
Ernestine was born March 15, 1954, in Iola,, the daughter of Frank and Mary Gutierrez. She was raised in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1972. On November 21, 1980, she was united in marriage to Bruce Green in Vilas. They lived and raised their family in Neodesha for 21 years, then made their home in Sycamore.
Ernestine worked in dietary throughout her life. After her second daughter was born, she was a stay-at-home mom until her daughter started school, when she re-entered the workforce. She was dietary manager at the Neodesha Nursing Home for several years. While there, she hired Jennifer Busch who she adopted as her own. In 1993, she took a position in dietary department at Wilson County Hospital where she worked until her retirement in 2019.
Ernestine always cooked with love and gave her whole heart to her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She enjoyed tending to her garden and adventures on the trike with her husband Bruce. She dutifully attended the activities of her grandchildren. She was probably best known for her enchiladas, cooking various other goodies to contribute to bake sales, and treats for family and friends.
Ernestine is survived by her husband, Bruce Green of Sycamore; two daughters including Jen Smith and (fiancé Jeff Brown) of Chanute; bonus daughter Jennifer Busch of Kansas City, MO; brother Albert Gutierrez of Chanute; three grandchildren (Tayten, Tayah). Ernie was blessed with a host of bonus grandkids that she and Bruce adopted into the family including Chandler, Madison, Cameron, Aushton, Sam, and many honorary others. She has requested Madison sing at her funeral.
Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10 am at Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha. Visitation will be Friday, February 4, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Loran Fawcett Chapel when the family will greet friends. The family has requested that masks be worn by the public at the visitation and memorial service (thank you). A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Ernestine’s memory to Wilson Medical Center Foundation-Dietary Department and can be left with Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha.
Online condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
