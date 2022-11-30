Joan E. Haines, 90, of Salina, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born in Chanute, KS to Fred and Clara (Bouray) Crowl on April 14, 1932. She married Charles Haines in 1952.
She is survived by her children, sons Jeff, Charles and Scott, all of Salina; daughters, Pat James, of Beverly, and Lisa Allen, of Wichita; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard (Dick), her husband, Charles, son, Steven and daughter Marsha.
Visitation will be 4-8 pm Friday, December 2, at Ryan Mortuary, with rosary at 6:30 pm.
Memorial service will be 1 pm Saturday, December 3, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Weber, as celebrant. Private inurnment will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina.
Memorials may be made to Salina Rescue Mission, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.
