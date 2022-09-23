Linda Lou Evans, 74, of Schell City, Missouri, and formerly of the Chanute area, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Cedar County Hospital in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Linda was born on January 20, 1948, in Parsons, Kan., the daughter of Donald and Velma (Defenbaugh) Huffman.
Linda grew up in Elsmore and graduated from Elsmore High School in 1966. After high school, Linda attended Chanute Junior College, now known as Neosho County Community College, and graduated from the school of nursing. Linda worked for many years at the hospital Chanute as a registered nurse and loved being able to take care of people that needed help. Linda was also an adjunct professor at the Mary Grimes School of Nursing in Chanute.
On October 26, 2008, Linda married Raymond Earl Evans, they were married for 13 years until her passing. Out of that marriage, Linda and Ray helped to raise five of Ray’s grandchildren and they loved Linda very much. Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church in Chanute and Pape Christian Church when she moved to Missouri, she was also a Cub Scout Leader. Linda was such a kind person and she will be loved and missed by all.
Linda is survived by: Her husband: Raymond Earl Evans; Son: Bradly Richwine (Claudia); Daughter: Julie Richwine (Sean); Six Grandchildren: Bailey Richwine, Kenneth Evans Jr., Abigail Evans, Raymond Evans, Byron Evans, Pamela Evans.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Pamela.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute at 1 pm, with burial to follow at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to the Neosho County Community College Nursing Program and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
