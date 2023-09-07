Doris Vinna Kriesel, 89, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Doris was born on September 9, 1933, in Larned, Kansas, the daughter of Claude and Lillian (Helms) Vaughn.
Doris grew up in Larned and attended the local schools. Doris was a very old-fashioned woman that loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed embroidery work in her spare time.
Doris will always be remembered as a strong-willed woman that had a bit of an ornery streak to her. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Doris is survived by her sons Billy Dunsworth of Spanaway, WA and James Dunsworth of Fredonia, KS, her daughters Lillian Peters of Athens, TX, Sandra Briscoe of Neodesha, KS, and Beth Espinosa (Derek) of Chanute, KS, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Lillian, husbands Carl Dunsworth, Russell Snider, and Keith Kriesel, sisters Dorothy Fink and Alice Greer, her infant brother, sons Paul Dunsworth and Rick Dunsworth, and three grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fall River. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
