Christopher Lee Bracken passed away unexpectedly in Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Chris was born in Coffeyville, KS on September, 2nd, 1965 to Ivan & Joyce Bracken. He spent the majority of his childhood in Kansas, attending school in both Coffeyville and Altoona. Chris loved the outdoors, especially fishing and looking for treasures. As an adult, Chris met his first love, Lorie. Together, they had a daughter, Ashley, whom he was very proud of.
Chris spent most of his working life in the construction industry and was an excellent carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with family and had a kind and loving heart. He was compassionate and would go out of his way to help others whenever he could. He had a passion for listening to good music, and he always enjoyed a nice hot cup of coffee.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clem & Elsie Bracken; Maternal grandparents, George Elwood and Dorothy Girard; Father, Ivan Bracken of Coffeyville; Brother-in-laws John Mixon and John Buster; He is also preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Lorie Ammons of Scammon, and her mother who was dear to him, Elaine Kauffman of Chanute.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Fox of Chanute; Sister, Debbie Mixon of Colorado Springs; Brother, Daren Bracken of Chanute; Sister, Deana Thomlinson and husband, Brad of Fair Grove, MO; Sister, Donna Fox of Chanute; Brother, Danny Fox of Winfield, KS; Daughter, Ashley Kuhn and husband, John of Dayton, TX; Granddaughters Kinsley & Piper Kuhn of Dayton, TX; Former stepdaughter Tasha “Chrissy” Dean of Pittsburg. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will host a small memorial service at Buffalo Senior Citizens building in Buffalo, Kansas on April 29, 2023 at noon.
Flowers may be sent to 412 Main Street, Buffalo, Kan on the day of his memorial between the hours of 9 am-noon.
