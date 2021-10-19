Melvin G. Baker, 93, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Arrowood Lane Assisted Living in Humboldt, Kansas.
Melvin was born May 1, 1928, to Melvin J. and Minnie S. (Binger) Baker in Humboldt. He graduated with the Class of 1946 from Humboldt High School. In 1950, Melvin married Doris Loreen Orcutt on June 18 in Humboldt at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where he was a life-long member. Their union was blessed with four children, Rick, Judy, Ron and Lori.
Melvin was a carpenter all of his life. He built many houses in his hometown over the years and took great pride in his woodworking skills. In his spare time, you could find him restoring old tractors and cars. Over his lifetime he restored six cars and two tractors. While Melvin was always great at building and creating throughout his career in the construction industry, he didn’t forget to take the time to build and create the most important things in life. He built a good, solid foundation of faith as an example for his children and grandchildren. He excelled in creating memories with his loved ones.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Loreen Baker; parents, Melvin J. and Minnie S. Baker; sisters, Dorothy Frevele and Verna Bruenger; one brother, Clifford Baker; son-in-law, Mike Moran; and daughter-in-law, Mary Baker.
Melvin is survived by children, Rick Baker, Judy Kiehl, Ron Baker and Lori Moran; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Steven Orcutt; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Melvin will be held at 9 am on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt.
Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the night prior to the service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Memorials in honor of Melvin are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
