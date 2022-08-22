Darin Jay Umbarger was born in Oxnard. Calif., on December 19, 1967, the second child of Keith and Vicki Umbarger.
Darin passed away in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, July 15, 2022. He was 54 years old.
He graduated from Chanute High School in 1986. As many of Darin’s classmates may remember he was gifted with a talent for art. This passion led him to pursue and achieve an Associates degree of Applied Science, with a Major in Commercial Arts in 1988 from Labette Community College.
Darin started working for Walmart in 1985. He became an assistant manager and went to Hawaii in 1994 as part of a “set up” crew on three stores in the Islands. When he was told he was being sent back to the mainland in 1996, he decided to stay in Hawaii, and soon adopted the “Aloha” way of life, and lived in Kailua-Kona the rest of his life.
He was a partner in two limousine service companies, he had a hood cleaning service, and worked on various construction jobs. He loved to show family and friends that visited what Hawaii was like. He embraced the culture and was a Hawaiian for 28 years.
He loved to fish and loved to cook and was good at both.
We will miss his smile and his outgoing personality as will many of his extended family and cherished friends. His favorite saying when asked how he’s doing was “I’m terrific and getting better.”
Darin is survived by his parents, one brother, Jeff of Kailua-Kona Hawaii; two sisters, Gina (Alden) Alagata, and Kamisha Umbarger of San Diego, Calif.; two aunts, Jean (Jim) Gilbreath of San Diego, Sharon Alfonso of Disney, Okla.; seven nieces and nephews all of San Diego; McKenna (Andrew) Manning, Hailey (Matt) Snyder, Paige Alagata, Josh Alagata, Tyler Ratliff, Nia Umbarger, Iyanna Umbarger; great-niece Braelynn Mae Snyder; cousins; Laura Gilbreath (Lee Zimmerman), Gary Gilbreath (Sia McGown), Todd Dalton, Angie (Larry) Enslow and Michelle Nickols.
In keeping with his Aloha spirit, we ask that attendees consider wearing Hawaiian attire to honor his memory as we celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 pm at the First Christian Church. 102 N. Grant Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
