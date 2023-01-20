Craig Harris, 66, passed away at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS due to an illness. He was born on June 27, 1956, to Calvin Sr. and Bessie (Johnson) Harris.
He attended Chanute schools where he played football, basketball, and ran track, all during his school attendance, and was well known for his athletic talents. Growing up Craig also played summer baseball with the Elks and American Legion. After graduation, he received scholarships for basketball and baseball at Neosho County Community College in Chanute.
On April 22, 1978, Craig and Joi were united in marriage and they had two children. He attended New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and loved to cook for church events, family picnics, and holiday dinners. Craig worked for Ash Grove Cement Co. for 13 years, then worked for LaForge and Budd and Treiber construction companies for numerous years. Craig played summer softball with the Spradley team and recreational basketball for a few teams. He also played on a basketball team called the Tigers, which traveled to different towns playing in the Kansas area.
His favorite teams were the Kansas Jayhawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs. After retirement, Craig worked part-time for Cleaver Farm and Home until his health started to fail.
Most of all he enjoyed being with his family and hanging out with friends.
He is survived by his wife Joi of 44 years, a daughter, Sharmien, of Olathe, a son, Javen (Katrina) of Belton, MO., grandsons Tavion, Jrayton, Tashawn, and Jacarter, a sister, Linda Vann, Abu Dhabi, brother Keith Harris of Chanute, and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many many friends.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Bessie Harris, infant brother Deon, two sisters, Elaine Finley, and Vicki Kisner, and two brothers, Calvin Jr., and Kevin Sr. Harris.
Memorial Service will be at the First Baptist Church Good New Center 118 N. Forest Ave, Chanute, at 11 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute, KS.
