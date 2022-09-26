Sharon Lee (Rhoades) Cleaver, 78, of rural Erie, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home.
She was born January 19, 1944 to parents Michael J. and Florence (Nading) Rhoades. She was born and raised in Parsons, the 6th of a family of 6 children. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Michael Rhoades, Ted Rhoades, Gary Rhoades and Betty Farran. She is survived by a brother, Keith Rhoades (Barbara) of Salina.
Sharon attended Parsons schools, graduating from Parsons High School in 1962. She attended and graduated from Parsons Junior College in 1964. She was a working girl and always had a job throughout her youth. It was when working at the drive-in theater that she met the love of her life, Clark Cleaver. On November 20, 1964 they were married at the former Washington Avenue Methodist Church in Parsons.
For a brief period the couple lived in Parsons. Clark, being a farm boy, moved the couple back to the family farm near Erie, where they have resided ever since. They were the parents of two sons, Randy (Brooke) and Russ (Jill) , both of Erie and a niece, Sabrina Ball (Jason) of Olathe. Clark and Sharon were proud to be the grandparents of Kailey Lambden (Taylor), Kirsten Cleaver, Ethan Owens, Jesse Owens, Kinzie Cleaver, Cooper Cleaver and Seth Cleaver. She was the aunt and great aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Sharon’s life was immersed in farming. She was not only a farm wife, but also worked at the FSA (Farm Service Agency) office in Erie before retiring in 2007. Upon retirement, Sharon remained on the farming front, participating in the family farming operation. The best part of her retirement was taking care of her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, and was so proud of.
Sharon enjoyed flowers and plants and being outdoors. She was also very talented at baking and decorating cakes and she loved to make them for her loved one’s special occasions. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 pm Wednesday at the Neosho Valley Event Center at the fairgrounds. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Carson-Wall Facebook page.
The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Museum or the Mirza Shrine Transportation Fund. They may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
