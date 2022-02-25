Roy Eugene Marts, 87, passed away on February 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born to Lester and Gertie (Hinshaw) Marts in Winfield, Kansas on June 24, 1934. He worked at Self Service Grocery store while attending high school in Chanute.
Roy married Marilyn Stinson and out of that marriage they had two sons, Steve and Randall.
In 1992, Roy married Marlene Cushman Wright.
Roy had a few jobs throughout his life. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad for several years after graduation. His next venture in life was working with his dad in the house moving business and later on took over the business. His next and last job was running his own Farmer’s Insurance Group agency until he retired in 2001.
In his spare time he took on an additional side job of mowing for the city and continued that role even after retiring from the insurance business.
Roy was an active life member of the Chanute Elks lodge. He was selected as Elk of the year in 1989. He earned this through his numerous community support activities.
He was very active in softball for many years and was one of the key people in the movement of the softball field from Highland Park to Santa Fe Park. He helped to layout and construct the new softball field at the new location.
Roy never met a stranger and if you look up the word volunteer in the dictionary it would certainly describe his life. Roy and his good friend Dick Davis refurbished wheelchair ramps and loaned them to people in need. Roy would drive complete strangers and friends to hospitals for out-of-town appointments, all at no charge. If you needed something, Roy was always there.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife. Marlene, sons Steve and wife, Lisa, Randall and his wife, Carla, and daughter Tina and husband, Hal Aggers. He had two granddaughters, Michelle Oquin and Melinda Felkins, two grandsons, Daniel and Andrew Marts. He had four great-grandchildren, Addie and Kylie Oquin and Evelyn and Aaron Felkins. He has two sisters living in Chanute, Dorothy Rutledge and Jackie and her husband, Ralph (spouse) Berthot, and one brother Robert and his spouse (Jackie) from Georgia. He has several nephews and an abundance of friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the funeral home with a private family celebration of life to follow. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorials have been suggested to Horizon Hospice in Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
