Richard Allen “Rick” Barriger, 67, of Iuka, KS passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Holcomb, KS. Rick was born on September 19, 1952 in Buffalo, KS the son of John Kenneth and Martha Ellen (Reed) Barriger Sr.
Rick worked as a Rig Manager in the oil fields. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Carpenter’s Union.
Rick enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, camping, reading Louis L’Amour books or any Western, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Rick is survived by:
Three Children: Jason Daniel Barriger of Bazine, KS, Aaron David Barriger of Bazine, KS, Sabrina Louise Koster and husband, Matt, of Holcomb, KS; Siblings: Francis Barriger of Colorado Springs, CO, Eldon Barriger and wife, Sonya, of Chanute, KS, Roger Barriger and wife, Janice, of Chanute, KS, Arthur Barriger and wife, Kay, of Chanute, KS, Brenda Williams and husband, Robert, of Chanute, KS, Christina Vile and husband, Robert, of Fredonia, KS; 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, two Brothers John Kenneth Barriger Jr. and Carl William Barriger, and one son Richard Allen Barriger Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
