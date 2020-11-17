Linda Jo Maxwell, 76, of Chanute, KS passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home with family. She was born on December 26, 1944 to Paul E. and Vera Virginia (Tucker) Maxwell in Neodesha, KS.
Linda attended Fredonia schools and graduated with the Class of 1962 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Following graduation, she spent a summer in Denver working for her aunt’s husband and a lawyer. She returned, attended Independence Community College and worked in Independence. Several years later, she returned to Denver where she worked as a legal secretary. One of the attorneys she worked for later became governor of Colorado. She remained in the legal field working for the attorney whose representation of a Black Panther was televised by PBS in 1970. She continued working as legal secretary until 1994 when she came to Chanute to care for her mother.
Linda worked part time as a secretary at the Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, playing cards, crosswords and going to casinos. She was a member of the Friends of the Chanute Library and volunteered for Soupline.
Survivors include:
Siblings:
Gary Maxwell of Chanute, KS, Lee and Sharon (Howard) Maxwell of Prairie Village, KS, Judy Maxwell of Chanute, KS; Nephew, niece and great nephews and nieces.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been requested. Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 am at the Farmington Cemetery north of Fredonia, KS. Memorials have been suggested to the Friends of the Chanute Library or Neosho Memorial Hospital Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
