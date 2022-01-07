Ronald Lee Oliver, 75, born July 9, 1946, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am Saturday, January 15, 2022, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He played clarinet in the 528th Military Airlift Command Band for four years. Their band played at Scott Air Force Base, IL, and Ron was part of the band that played for President Richard Nixon. In 1964,
Ronald graduated from Chanute High School in Chanute, then from Kansas State College in Pittsburg in 1967, with a degree in Music Education. He went on to Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, IL earning a Master’s in Education in 1974 and a Specialist degree in Education in 1976. In 1980 he graduated from Kansas State University with his PhD in School Administration with an emphasis in statistics. In 1972, he taught vocal music at St. Louis County High School, St. Louis County, MO. He taught band and vocal music at Red Bud High School, Red Bud, IL from 1973-1976. He served as principal at Linwood High School, Linwood, KS, from 1976-1978; principal at Valley Center High School, Valley Center, KS from 1979-1981, and taught at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Alva, OK 1981-1985. He worked at Watkins, Inc., Reeves, Inc., and Wichita Steel Fabricators. Music was his life; he sang with Lewis Street Singers and church chancel choir and played clarinet Senseney Community Band, Midian Shrine Million Dollar Concert Band and toured Europe with Kansas Ambassadors of Music in 2017, but he also enjoyed model train sets; cooking and was a phenomenal cook; loved watching and following football, basketball, and baseball.
He and his wife, Judith, were married in Chanute at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church on September 2, 1966. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Esther Bess Oliver, brother Dean Oliver, and nephew Aaron Oliver. Survivors: wife, Judith “Judy” Kay Oliver; niece, Amy Eoff; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with East Heights United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 4407 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218 and Midian Plane of Mercy Fund, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.