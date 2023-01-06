Glendena Marie Wyant died on December 24, 2022, in Okemos, MI. She was born on November 23, 1929 to Glenn and Alice Smith in the small rural community of Longton, Kansas. She graduated as an honor student from Longton High School, then attended business school and Wichita State University. Glendena served with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 22 years in Kansas City, Denver, and Puerto Rico. She served with the Legal Attaché at the American Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. She was employed with the County Attorney’s office in Chanute for eight years. She finished her active career with nine years of Service in the United States Foreign Service in Algeria, Switzerland, and Uruaguay. She then retired and lived in Austin, Texas until 2011. While there she served five years as a court volunteer for Safeplace, Austin.
In 2011 she moved to Michigan where her daughter Kerry Hastings and son-in-law Robert Pilon reside. Glendena was reared in the Methodist tradition and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and other various churches she attended in her foreign service locations.
Glendena is survived by the light of her life, daughter Kerry Ann Hastings and Kerry’s husband, Robert; a nephew David Robert Smith, of Phoenix, AZ; niece Cynthia Barron and husband, Mike, of Austin TX; niece Deborah Ruth Iwig and husband, William, of Bethesda, MD. She is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister Ruth Ann Smith.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 3 pm at University United Methodist Church in East Lansing, MI. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
