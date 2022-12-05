Josefina (Jodie) Orozco McEntee of Kansas City, MO went to heaven on November 29, 2022. She was born and raised in Chanute by Teresco and Delores Orozco, the 5th of 5 children.
She graduated in 1975 from Penn Valley School of Nursing where she began her career in the Emergency Room and then Life Flight Nursing. She completed a Nurse Practitioner program in Omaha, Neb. in 1981, specializing in Emergency Medicine.
In 1990 she became the co-owner of Cascade Health Services. She retired in 2009 to enjoy her lake home, Model A Club activities, family and friends.
She met her husband, Robert (Bob) McEntee, in 1968 and married May 15, 1970. They have one son; Eric Joseph.
She left behind her husband, Bob McEntee, of 52 years, her son, Eric; Sister Mary Mendoza, Sister Margarita Wallerand Margarita’s husband, Stanley. Her parents and her two brothers, Samuel and John, preceded her in death.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on December 14, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 1800 MO-1500, Lee’s Summit, MO with visitation starting at 10:30 and a mass scheduled at 11:30. Burial will be for the immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 or Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gilham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.
