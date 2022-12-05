Josefina (Jodie) Orozco McEntee

Josefina (Jodie) Orozco McEntee of Kansas City, MO went to heaven on November 29, 2022. She was born and raised in Chanute by Teresco and Delores Orozco, the 5th of 5 children. 

She graduated in 1975 from Penn Valley School of Nursing where she began her career in the Emergency Room and then Life Flight Nursing. She completed a Nurse Practitioner program in Omaha, Neb. in 1981, specializing in Emergency Medicine. 

In 1990 she became the co-owner of Cascade Health Services. She retired in 2009 to enjoy her lake home, Model A Club activities, family and friends. 

She met her husband, Robert (Bob) McEntee, in 1968 and married May 15, 1970. They have one son; Eric Joseph.

She left behind her husband, Bob McEntee, of 52 years, her son, Eric; Sister Mary Mendoza, Sister Margarita Wallerand Margarita’s husband, Stanley. Her parents and her two brothers, Samuel and John, preceded her in death.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on December 14, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 1800 MO-1500, Lee’s Summit, MO with visitation starting at 10:30 and a mass scheduled at 11:30. Burial will be for the immediate family at a later date. 

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 or Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gilham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.

