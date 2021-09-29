Jerry A. Puckett, Sr., 89, of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021, at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton.
Jerry’s life began on December 9, 1931, in Humboldt. He was the son of Maynard and Hazel (Brooks) Puckett. Jerry is a graduate of Humboldt High School. He worked for many years as a welder on tank farms and throughout the oil industry.
Jerry was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed Motocross and riding four wheelers. He raced dirt track cars in Chanute and loved anything with four wheels and a motor. Jerry also enjoyed his CB radio and talking to all his CB friends.
His greatest joy was his family, which includes his children Jerry A. (Sandra) Puckett, Jr. of Whitewater, Rick (Deanna) Puckett of Newton, and Tony Puckett of Kingwood, TX; grandchildren Brandon Puckett, Janie (Danny) Becker, Shelby (Tyler) Schroeder, Bailey Puckett, Sophie Puckett, Scout Puckett, and Drew Puckett; and great-grandchildren Conner, Makenzie, Rylee, Makilynn, Keaton, Ryker, Ripley, Jonathan, Levi, and Brayden. He is preceded in death by his parents, great-granddaughter Carlee and siblings Blaine Puckett and Jerriene Puckett.
Jerry’s family will gather with friends on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, from 1-2 pm at the Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Hillsboro Chapel (902 E. D) where his funeral service will be held at 2 pm. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be directed to the charily of the donor’s choice. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jerry at www.yazelmeglifh.com
