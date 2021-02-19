Emma Beachner, 81, of Erie, passed away at 12:27 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Emma P. Brooks was born on December 21, 1939, in Erie, Kansas. She grew up and attended schools in the Galesburg, St. Paul, and Erie area.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie. A devoted mother and wife, Emma proudly and happily spent her entire life taking care of her family. Her greatest enjoyment came from shopping and cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband, Bob.
On February 28, 1957, she and Robert Beachner were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in South Mound, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2019.
Survivors: Four sons – Robert D. Beachner and his wife, Pattym of St. Paul, Kansas, Randy E. Beachner and his wife, Debra, of Erie, Kansas, Stanley G. Beachner and his wife, Kelly, of Joplin, Missouri, Terry A. Beachner and his wife, Angie, of Walnut, Kansas; Two daughters – Deborah Mattox of St. Paul, Kansas, Rebecca S. Beachner of the home; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; One sister – Irma Newby and her husband, Tony, of Jefferson City, Missouri; Two brothers-in-law, Jerry Beachner of St. Paul, Kansas, Eugene “Corky” Beachner and his wife, Alice, of Parsons, Kansas; One sister-in-law– Jane Ann Beachner of St. Paul, Kansas; Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; one granddaughter, Stacie Beachner in 2018; two brothers; and four sisters.
The funeral Mass will be at 2 pm Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 6 pm Sunday at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until 6 pm on Sunday to sign the register and view Mrs. Beachner. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of facemasks.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. These can be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.