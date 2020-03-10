Johnny (John) L. Phelps 1950-2020
Johnny (John) L. Phelps, of Parsons, KS, passed away unexpectedly at 11:04 am Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Labette Health, Parsons.
Johnny was born July 28, 1950 to John Marlin Phelps and Janette (George) Phelps, Erie, KS. He was the oldest of seven children. He attended Erie schools and graduated from Erie High School in 1968.
During high school, he was a member of the high school band and the Erie Chapter of the F.F.A. He raised hogs and drove a milk truck for Neosho Valley Creamery.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland AFB, Texas, where he was a member of the 545th Air Force Band. After his discharge, he attended Pittsburg State University for a semester to study electronics and opened a small appliance repair shop in Erie for a short time.
He moved to Topeka in the early 70’s where he lived for almost 30 years. While in Topeka he was employed at Meadow Gold, Pioneer Village, Hilts Janitorial Supply, and Ameri-Pride.
He moved to Parsons in 2001 and worked for Power Flame until his retirement in 2013. After his retirement, he was employed as a bus driver for Durham Bus Services and Parsons USD 503 until his death. He loved driving the bus and enjoyed being around the students and going to their activities.
He is survived by his dog, Buddy; three brothers, Joe (Margie) Phelps, Puyallup, WA; Jeffrey (Debbie) Phelps, Independence, KS; and Jeryl Phelps, Parsons, KS; two sisters, Janice (Steve) McBride, Independence, KS; and Jane (John Gilbreath) Phelps, Erie, KS; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father, John Marlin Phelps (1994); his mother, Janette (George) Phelps, (2015); and a brother, James (2018).
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the old East Hill Cemetery, Erie, KS. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Erie Baptist Church and to the Freeman Nephrology and Dialysis Center, Joplin, MO. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
