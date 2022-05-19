William Joe McGuire, 76, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter Saturday, May 15, 2022. William (Bill) was born March 6th, 1946, in Independence, Kansas. He was the son of Joseph Jasper and Leta May (Hopkins) McGuire.
He attended school in Wayside,graduating in 1965. He later joined the United States Army Reserves in November of 1968. He served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 with the 1011th infantry.
He began his working career with a few jobs before he started at ACC as an Industrial Engineer, where he worked for 32 years. He then went on to work for MFG for several years before retiring in 2010. Bill also had his own business for a few years doing small dirt work jobs.
On July 17, 1987, he married the love of his life, Cherie Giltner. They spent 34 happy years together with their three children: William, Bryson and Darcie. Bill had a passion for dogs and will be dearly missed by the family dog Dream. Bill was a gentle soul who loved the Lord. He enjoyed boating, carpentry, traveling, and the ocean. He treasured the time he spent with his veteran friends. But his great love was his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, sister Louise Scobel and brother-in-law Charles Perkins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Cherie, sons: William Joe McGuire, Jr (Amy) and Bryson Hicks (Lizbeth) and daughter Darcie Croisant (Jamie), grandchildren: Aleks and Chase McGuire, Zoey, Sophia, Zander (on the way) Hicks, Bailey and Bethany Croisant; sisters: Jolene Aiken (Jim), Colleen Perkins; mother-in-law Jeanie Giltner; and sister-in-law Tammy Crum (Harry), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service to honor Bill’s life will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 am at Potts Chapel in Independence.
Memorials are suggested to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. These can be left with the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.