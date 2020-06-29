Philip (Phil) Vernon Schroeder, 100, passed away June 29, 2020 at Country Place Senior Living Center in Independence, KS. Phil was born July 22, 1919, in Newton, Ks., son of William A. Schroeder and Clara L. Penner Schroeder. He attended schools in Newton and Wichita graduating from Wichita East High School in 1937. He attended Wichita State University from 1937-1941 until entering the U.S. Army on Sept. 19, 1941. He served from 1941through April of 1943 in the Coast Artillery at Camp Callan, Ca. and Fort Worden, WA. In April of 1943 he transferred to the U.S. Air Corps for pilot training receiving his pilot wings in June 1944. He flew combat missions in the 15th Air Force out of Italy as a 8- 17 pilot from January, 1945 until July, 1945. He was released from active duty in Sept. 1945 and retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a captain in 1953.
Phil married Elvi Isakson on July 20, 1945 at Waukesha, Wi. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Wichita State University in May 1946. He worked for Innes Department store for one year. On Sept. 1, 1946 he went to work for Standard Oil of Indiana in Wichita transferring to Independence, Ks. in July of 1953. He retired from Amoco Oil Company December 31, 1976. After his retirement he worked part time for Independence Ready Mix for 9 years, for Barnhart Oil for 12 years, and Webb Rodrick Chapel. Phil has been an active member of Independence First United Methodist Church where he served as head usher, on the Board of Trustees, and Permanent Endowment Committee. He served nine years on the Board of Trustees of United Methodist Youthville in Newton, Ks. He also served on the Independence Planning and Zoning Commission.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Susan Harwood, of Chanute; sons, Robert and his wife, Diana, and Thomas and his wife, Deborah, of Independence; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvi, one brother, Sydney, one sister, Virginia Corrin, a son-in-law, Robert, and his parents. Book signing is available Tuesday-Thursday from 9 am- 3 pm. A private family burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Independence or the H. D. Penner Scholarship endowment fund at Bethel College, North Newton, KS. Webb Rodrick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
