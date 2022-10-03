Carrie Ann “Care Bear” (Burt) Moore passed away September 25, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Carrie was welcomed into life by her loving parents, Robert and Sheila (Farmer) Burt on March 30, 1981, in Coffeyville, Kan.
She loved the outdoors where she would often be found riding her bicycle, horseback riding, camping, boating and listening to music. Those are just a few of her interests growing up. She always said she had the best childhood anyone could ask for. Carrie also had a passion for decorating and diamond art work, and extreme shopping. She had an intoxicating laugh that could make anyone laugh with her. She will now share that laugh with the angels.
Carrie graduated from Chanute Senior High, Class of 2000. She loved taking care of disabled children, a passion in which only a heart like hers could do.
Carrie was united in marriage to Jason Moore on December 17, 2004, in Chanute. She enjoyed being a homemaker and a stay home mother.
Carrie was diagnosed at birth with a liver disease and it was expected she would need a transplant by the age of 3. Carrie being the fighter she was maintained her condition her entire life without a transplant. The last six years of her life medically were the worst for her. As a result of her life long battle with her liver she developed severe Pulmonary Hypertension that is unfortunately tied to a shorter life expectancy.
Additionally, Carrie was also recently diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and Type 2 diabetes. She fought for her health daily and did so without anyone outside of her immediate family knowing all that she suffered from. Her strength was admired and the people that truly knew her and her many health conditions will forever be touched by her unmatched determination to always fight to the end. In the book of life, she was the best chapter to be read and will keep those who loved her smiling for eternity.
Carrie was preceded in death by her grandpa, William Burt, grandmother, Florence Farmer, uncle Steve Burt, an aunt Anita Farmer, and a special cousin Lisa Ensminger.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Shelia Burt of Chanute, her husband, Jason Moore, of Chanute, her beloved precious children, Isaiah and Mattea Charlotte Mae Moore; her brother, Michael Burt and his children Hunter and Leyton Burt, all of Chanute; and her grandmother Maxine Burt of Moran.
Memorials are suggested to the Moore Children Education Fund and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS. 66720.
