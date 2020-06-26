WICHITA - Joseph N. “Joe” Schoenecker, 95, farmer and Insurance Agent for The Knights of Columbus, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Rosary at 7 pm Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral Mass at 1 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Nicholas and Gertrude; 8 brothers and sisters; 1 grandson; son-in-law, John McIntyre.
Survived by his wife of 71 years, Frances Schoenecker of Wichita; children, Tom (Brenda) Schoenecker of Douglass, Dan (Susan) Schoenecker of Clearwater, Nancy (Mike) Brune of Lawrence, Mike (Mercedes) Schoenecker of Chanute, Elaine McIntyre of Wichita, Joyce (Jim) Gardinier of Benton, Judy (James) Rowe of Wichita, Gail (Dave) Kuestersteffen of Wichita; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sister, Sr. Mary Schoenecker, ASC of Wichita.
Memorial established with St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2007 N. Arkansas Ave., Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com
