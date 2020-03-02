Vicky J. Kline, 64, passed away February 28, 2020. She was born July 30, 1955.
Vicky is survived by her mother, Norma Wescott; son, Chad (Courtney) Kline; Daughter, Ashley (Chris) Forsman; close nephew, Matt Wescott (Shannon); grandchildren, Owen, Troy, Kennedy Kline, and Abby, Jack, Grace, Jay, Perrie Forsman, Chace Wescott; siblings, David (Cheryl) Wescott, Peggy Ward, Becky (Monty) Nelson, Tammy (Sloan) Harlan; and other close family members. Vicky is preceded in death by her father, Howard Wescott and brother Roger Wescott.
Funeral service, Saturday, March 7 at 10 am, Countryside Funeral Home Johnson Chapel ~ 101 N. Highland.
