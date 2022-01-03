Mary Alice Clines was born on July 8, 1945, at home in Earlton, Kansas, to parents John Raymond Clines and Alice Earline (Clifford) Clines. Mary was born at home and delivered by her maternal grandmother Rebecca Alice Clifford, and a close friend and neighbor Mary Bailey, both of Earlton. Thus, she was given the name Mary Alice.
Mary lived in Earlton until 1958, when the family moved to Chanute, Kansas. She was a graduate of Chanute High School. Mary worked for her parents at 14th Street Cafe and Main Street Cafe. She later began a career with Heritage Nursing Home where she worked for 42 years before retiring. Prior to retirement, Governor Kathleen Sebelius recognized her with an award from the Kansas Nursing Home Association, for the longest career of any employee.
Mary’s siblings include brothers John Earl Clines and Charles Clifford Clines (Patricia), and Jerry Lee Clines (Virginia) of Chanute, Kansas. Her sisters are Peggy Smith (Leroy) of Chanute, Kansas; Patricia Diane Dressler (Joe) of Topeka, Kansas, and Betty Nell Perkins (Russ) of Hermitage, MO.
Mary is survived by a host of nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Her brothers John and Charles, and brothers-in-law Leroy and Joe preceded her in death.
Our hearts are broken. Mary will always be remembered for her compassionate care she provided the elderly, and the loving enjoyment she obtained from doing for her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. We shall miss her cheerful hellos and signature goodbyes “Ta Ta!”
Mary suffered from a stroke on December 26, and passed away in Midlands Hospice Center in Topeka, Kansas, on December 30, with her loving sister Diane by her side.
Cremation has been requested, and a gathering of family will take place at a later date due to COVID. Burial will be in Earlton Cemetery.
