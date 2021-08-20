Alice Faye Almond passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Diversicare in Chanute. Alice was born on October 2, 1938 in Buffalo, Kansas; the daughter of Thomas E. Elder and Zelpha A. Cary Eld ter.
Alice attendead Benedict schools, graduating in 1956. She married Ray Lee Almond on May 18, 1957 in Miami, Oklahoma. Alice grew up in Benedict and spent most of her adult life in the Chanute area. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and also worked in an Auction Service, owned by her husband. She later worked for Daylight Donuts, TCBY, and Southtown.
Alice is survived by:
Children: Alan Dean Almond and Janice Marie Almond Barriger; Four Grandsons and several Great-Grandchildren; brother Tommy Elder, sister, Juanita Jane Dalton, half-brother, Robert Ockenfels, half-sister, Anthell Locust, and three adopted sisters. Alice was proceeded in death by her husband, Ray, parents, half-brother, grandson, and great-granddaughter.
Per Alice’s wishes there will be a private family service at a later date.
Memorials have been suggested to any of the following: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association, or Harry Hines Hospice. They may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
