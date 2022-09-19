“IT IS WHAT IT IS”
John Warren Mishler, 67, left this life as we know it, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Wichita. John was born February 16, 1955 in Pittsburg, Kan., son of James Warren Mishler and Wilma Jean Williams Mishler.
John and his family lived in McCune until he was in the 6th grade. He and his family then moved to Chanute, where he lived the remainder of his life.
John graduated from Chanute High School in 1973. He then began years of employment in various lumber yards in Chanute, eventually being co-owner, then owner of Jayhawk Lumber, Glass and Rental.
He and Marilyn K. Heady were married March 1, 1986, at First United Methodist Church in Chanute.
John retired for about 6 months (you can only fix so many fences) then worked for a local bank for 22 years, retiring in March, 2022. He always found time to attend the grandchildren’s school activities, ball games and the many graduations that they have had. He also had a herd of cattle that he enjoyed and tried his hand at raising emus and llamas.
His hobby was WORK. He enjoyed being able to make something broken into something useful. If he started a project, he did not stop until he was finished. His project of living is now finished and he can rest peacefully. As he would say “It is what it is.”
John was preceded in death by his father, James W. Mishler, his mother, Wilma Jean Mishler, his brother James R. Mishler, and his granddaughter Kelsey Bradford.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home, his daughters, Kimberly Bradford (Paul), Kristin Hess (Don); his sister, Joyce Verdin (Richard); grandchildren, Kaedy Hess, Karlyn Bradford, Ethan Hess, Connor Bradford, Mitch Hess; as well as nieces and nephews and the many friends who loved him. John would want to mention his good friend, Jeff Nelson, who is deceased.
Family has suggested memorials go to the Chanute Public Library, the Neosho County Fair Board, or the charity of your choice and they may be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home. 500 North Forest Ave.. Chanute, KS. 66720.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, followed by a 2 pm Graveside Service.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home. 500 North Forest Ave.. Chanute, KS 66720.
