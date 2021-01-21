Richard Gordon Wiltse II was born April 19, 1943. He left this earth for his new home in Heaven on January 19, 2021.
He was born in Kansas City MO to Gordon and Betty Wiltse and was raised on the family farm in Altoona KS. Richard met Carol Julian Wiltse, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, they married in 1960, and started a family. They had three children, Rick, Mindi and Jonna. In 1967 they relocated to Sulphur Springs TX where Richard worked for Mid America Foods. Six years later Richard and the family moved back to Kansas to help with the farm. In 1977 the Wiltses moved to the area they loved, Mt. Pleasant where Richard worked for Texas Utilities until his retirement in 1998. Thereafter, Richard earned his electricians license and owned and operated a successful electrical services company.
Richard was an avid NASCAR fan and loved all things outdoors. He taught many family members and their friends to water ski. He had a talent for woodworking and many people were recipients of his treasures - flag cases, church pulpits and furniture are a few examples of his cherished works. He was also an avid dog lover. Richard was a man of strong faith and a long-time member of South Jefferson Baptist church where he led a men’s Bible study for several years.
The most important thing in Richard’s life was his family. He leaves behind Carol, his wife of 60 years, three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Richard will be remembered as a kind and wise man who rarely missed an opportunity to make others feel important and respected.
Preceded in death were Richard’s parents, Gordon and Betty Wiltse; brothers Joe and John Wiltse; and great-grandson Levi Hefner.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Julian Wiltse; children Rick Wiltse (Lynette), Mindi Wiltse Schatz (John), and Jonna Wiltse Heath (Buck); grandchildren Josh Wiltse (Nikki), Ray Lynn Wiltse Hefner (Jed), Brandon and Sarah Schatz, Tyler Nolen (Carrie), Travis Nolen (Rachel), and Trevor Nolen; great-grandchildren Milie and Blye Hefner, Emberleigh Wiltse, Emma and Hudson Nolen; Sisters Kathy Beal and Jane Pringle; Brothers David Wiltse and Jim Wiltse.
Services will be held Saturday January 23 at 10:30 am at South Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, Texas under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the service at the church. Richard’s resting place will be Nevill’s Chapel Cemetery outside Mount Pleasant.
Memorial donations may be made to Titus County Cares www.tituscountycares.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.