Roy G. (George) Muncy, 79, of Erie, KS, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Erie.
He was born April 26, 1941, in Hinton, Oklahoma to Claude and Thelda Muncy. George grew up outside Wichita, KS attending Towanda and Derby High Schools. He graduated in 1959 and joined the United States Army. George was stationed in Germany for 3 years of his enlistment. George is recognized as an Honor Guard, and his name can be found on the Chanute, KS Memorial. He returned to the Wichita area and met his wife of 57 years, Vida Aliene Greer. They married August 10, 1963. George obtained employment at Beech Air Craft where he worked as a Supervisor over two plants.
George and Aliene, with their two children, Michael and Karen, relocated to Erie, KS in 1971. Aliene remains in the home they purchased 49 years ago. George worked 28 years for Neosho County Road and Bridge as a Foreman until he retired. He then worked throughout the community for years to stay active. When anyone would ask George how he was doing, he always replied “Never had it so good.”
George was a longtime member of the Jaycees and American Legion. George played slow pitch softball until he was 50, assisted coaching his daughter’s softball team and son’s Babe Ruth League, and found time after retiring to play cards with the boys on the first Monday of the month. George had an extreme amount of pride in his Black 1956 Chevy that held a Corvette motor. He and Aliene spent many hot weekends at the car shows where he talked endlessly about how “he drug it out of a field” many years ago. George was an avid walker throughout the years within in the town and to the river. He routinely walked at 7–7:30 am and again at noon to 12:30 pm, he was determined to keep the weight off while he was not working. George would take a third walk in the afternoon if there was “a lot rattling around up there.”
George was a devoted husband, father, and mentor. He lived everyday as a hard worker and honest man. George was preceded in death by his sister Viola Haynes of Augusta, KS on April 2, 1999, his father Claude Muncy of Douglass, KS on June 22, 2009, and his mother Thelda Muncy on April 6, 2009.
His wife, Aliene Muncy, survives in the home. Other survivors include his son, Michael Muncy and wife, Rebecca, of Neosho, Missouri; daughter, Karen Boulanger and husband, Mike, of Erie, KS; granddaughter Jennifer of Springfield, MO; granddaughter Destiny of Mound City, KS; grandson Brian of Erie, KS; grandson Michael Jr of Neosho, Missouri; and 2 great-grandchildren of Springfield, MO.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. Committal services will follow with military honors conducted by the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102 American Legion of Erie. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 7 to 8 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020. Memorials are suggested to the Erie American Legion or Erie Baptist Church of Erie. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, 113 S. Main St., PO. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Please honor all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
