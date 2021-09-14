Nova Rhea Babcock-Blanton, 61, of Thayer passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Nova was born on August 13, 1960 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Charles Babcock and Nelda (Dean) Babcock.
Nova enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her childhood best friend Val Hayden, as well as going on rides/walks around Thayer with her cousin Larry Babcock. Another passion Nova had was gardening, she loved having flowers planted for her to take care of. Nova was an avid sports fan and always had to watch her Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks play.
Nova would tell everyone that her greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a mother. Growing up, all she ever wanted to be was a mom.
Nova is survived by:
Her Daughter: Kelsie Brown and her husband, Derek Beerbower, of Kansas City, MO; Best Friend and Sister: Rhonda Wolfe and her husband, Glen, of Savonburg, KS; Half-Sisters: Teresa Babcock, Samantha Brauner, Mary Jo Babcock; Four Granddaughters: Adysun Holland, Gemma Beerbower, Nikki and Johnny Branson, Rona and David Walters; Three Grandsons: Cris Holland, Anthony Holland, Manny Holland; Four Great-Grandchildren.
Nova was preceded in death by the love of her life Terry Brown, her parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at noon at Hope Chapel Assembly of God in Moran with funeral service to follow at 1 pm.
Memorials have been suggested to Cancer Research and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online Condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
