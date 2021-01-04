Chris Eugene Aday was born August 12, 1958 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Wilford and Janice Aday. In his early years, Chris enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting, and trot lining with his Dad and Uncle. Chris graduated from Chanute High School in 1976, and followed in his father’s footsteps working for the Santa Fe Railroad. During his time with the railroad, Chris met and married the love of his life, Jackie M. Crowell, on May 16, 1981. Chris and Jackie remained in Chanute. Chris began his career at Ash Grove Cement Company in December 1984, retiring in 2018.
Chris and Jackie raised three children who have also remained in Chanute: Curtis Aday, Nikki (Justin) Bushong and Andrew (Shayla) Aday. Chris has five grandchildren who brought joy to his heart: Dylan and Sofia Aday, Peyton and Duke Bushong, and Luke Aday. Chris is survived by his dad, Wilford Aday, sisters Stacy Dickerhoof and Sharla (Jeff) Ports, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mom, Janice Aday, brother-in-law Rob Dickerhoof, mother and father-in-law Johnny and Laura Hole, and his stepmother-in-law Joyce Crowell.
Chris enjoyed many activities, but mainly enjoyed his time doing things with his family. Chris was “Pop” to his grandkids, Captain of his pontoon boat, corn-hole master in his family and showed no mercy when playing. You could count on Chris to provide an amazing meal from his smoker for family gatherings. He also enjoyed camping, beach vacations, and cruises with Jackie at his side. Chris was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, and youth leader. Most recently Chris was a key part in starting the Neighbor-2-Neighbor Food pantry. Chris had a heart for helping to meet the needs of others.
There will be a private family service at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church. The service will be live streamed on First Baptist Church, Chanute FaceBook and YouTube. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Memorials are suggested to go the Neighbor-2-Neighbor Food Pantry at First Baptist Church. Due to COVID, we will not be having a visitation. We are asking you to please post a memory or an impact he has made on your life on the Facebook Page “Chris Aday Memorial.” If you do not want to post on the Facebook Page, or if you know someone who would want to post but does not use facebook, you can email your memories to memoriesforchrisaday@gmail.com All the comments will be turned into a slide show at the funeral and then made into a memory book.
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
