After 90 years on earth, God called Lucy Ellen Tredway peacefully home, surrounded by her beloved family at 6:45 pm Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1929 at Erie, a daughter of Perry Edward and Lillian Mae (Smith) Yarnell. She grew up in Erie and was a life-long Erie resident. She attended school at Erie and graduated from Erie High School.
On January 11, 1947 she and Dale E. Tredway were united in marriage at Girard. She was a homemaker for several years while raising their family. She began working at the Neosho Valley COOP Creamery and later worked at the Census Bureau. She then worked over twenty years at Foremost Dairy (later Hiland Dairy) and most recently the K-State Extension Office at Erie, retiring in 1991. Mr. Tredway preceded her in death on June 3, 1993.
She was a devoted follower of Christ and was a member of the First Baptist Church at Erie, which later became Erie Baptist, serving as pianist for many years at each church. In addition to playing the piano, she was a seamstress, enjoyed quilting, cooking, traveling and was an avid sports fan, attending games her grandchildren played in. She was technologically savvy and kept up with friends and family through Facebook and other social media. Her life’s work was loving her children grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include:
Two sons and daughters in-law – Gary and Sheila Tredway, Edmond, OK, Cale and Shelly Tredway, rural Erie, KS; Two daughters – Gloria Ewen, Erie, KS, Cheryl Yoho, Cassville, MO; Eleven grandchildren; Twenty-four great-grandchildren; One great-great granddaughter; One sister – Nona Sanders, St. Paul, KS; Two sisters in-law – Joan Hembree, Ft. Scott, KS, Juanita Tredway, Clovis, NM.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons in-law – Randy Ewen, who died in 2010, and Terry Yoho, who died in 2019; five brothers – Virgil Yarnell, Howard Yarnell, Lloyd Yarnell, Leon Yarnell, Eugene Yarnell; five sisters – Edna Dora Yarnell (who was stillborn), Gladys Ritz, Glenda Reeves, Letha Bohrer and Susie McDermed.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Erie Baptist Church with the Reverend Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery with committal services given by the Rev. Donnie Spears. The family received friends from 6 until 8 Monday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home where friends may call after 1. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.