Faye Ione Smith, 86, of Thayer passed away at home with family around her on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Faye was born on April 29, 1935 in her home in Burden, Kansas, the daughter of Rufus S. and Viola D. (Chambers) Sumner.
Faye grew up in the Burden, Kansas area and attended the Burden schools. On May 29, 1952, Faye married the love of her life, Lester “Carl” Smith in Winfield; they were married for 37 years until his passing on October 26, 1989. Following the death of her husband, Faye shared a home with her son Chuck.
Faye worked a few jobs during her life, but her main focus was always her husband, her children, and her home. She found great satisfaction in sewing all of their clothes as they grew up and canned vegetables out of their garden, making sure that her children never went without. Faye was known as an excellent cook and enjoyed large family gatherings with family and friends.
Once her children were older, she embraced quilting and made a great many quilts for family, friends, and even made a special quilt to be given away at many of the sumner family reunions. She also enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful doilies, tablecloths, bedspreads, and even jewelry. Faye had an affinity for birds, she always had binoculars and a bird book close by so she could try to identify them.
Faye had a passion for watching bull riding and even had the chance to go watch a pro rodeo event in Wichita. She talked about that experience for many years. The last solar eclipse, she was able to watch with her son Chuck and sister Iris in Jefferson, MO, and she thoroughly enjoyed it.
Faye was an avid member of the Thayer United Methodist Church and was even the president of the Women’s Methodist Group. She was also an eclectic person that was always up for anything. Faye will always be remembered for being short in stature but saying, “Dynamite comes in small packages.”
Faye is survived by:
Four Daughters: Carla Burke of Chanute, Viola Spence of Oklahoma City, OK, Sandra Douthit and her husband, Randy, of Tulsa, OK, Lesta Adams of Chanute; Her Son: Lester Charles “Chuck” Smith of Thayer; Her Sister: Iris Howard of Chanute. She is also survived by 13 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl, five brothers: Orin, Howard, Gene, Rufus Jr., and twin brother Ray, and three sisters: Lois, Aletha, and Nita. One Grandson: Craig Brown.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2 pm at the Thayer United Methodist Church in Thayer with burial to follow at Thayer Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the COPD Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online
condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.