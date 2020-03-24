Shania Marie Lewis, 23, of Galesburg, died at 8:46 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. Death was unexpected.
She was born April 16, 1996, at Coffeyville, to Billy Ray Lewis, Jr. and Tammy Louise (Stevens) Lewis. She grew up in Galesburg and graduated from Cherryvale High School in 2014.
Her places of employment included Grandview Products, Country Mart, Mental Health of Independence and the past four years at Pamps Gas Station in Galesburg. She loved being with her baby and was a loving mother. She also enjoyed drawing, helping her parents and Ryan on the farm, planting flowers and decorating the house for holidays.
Surviving are her fiancé, Ryan Smith, son, Case Ryan Smith, parents, Billy and Tammy Lewis of Galesburg, brother, Billy Ray Lewis, III. of Galesburg, half-sister, Amanda Jo Harris, of Chanute, paternal grandmother, DeEtta Lewis, of Galesburg, maternal grandparents, Clifford and Janice Stevens, of South Coffeyville, OK. Her paternal grandfather, Billy Lewis, Sr., preceded her in death May 13, 2019.
Because of the current restrictions on gatherings, a private funeral will be on Friday at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Galesburg.
Friends are welcome to sign the register at the funeral home from 1 pm to 8 pm Thursday. Memorials are suggested to an education fund for her son, Case (checks should be made to Billy Lewis). These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
