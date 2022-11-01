Kay Kareen Tindel passed away peacefully at Eagle Estates in Independence, Kan. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years young. Arrangements are entrusted with Potts Chapel of Independence.
Kay was born on October 14, 1942 to Ida May Kelley and John James Nash, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Humboldt High School.
She made her home in Iola, where she raised her four children, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Iola for over 40 years. Since the 1980s, Kay was an active member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. She also proudly served as an Allen County Hospital Auxiliary volunteer for well over a decade. When she wasn’t busy devoting her time to her community, she was busy making memories with her family and friends. She was always on the move- Saturday nights you could find her cutting a rug alongside her fellow Red Hots Square Dance team, church every Sunday, and keeping up with all of her children’s activities, even as grown adults. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with the people she loved. She also enjoyed camping, horseback riding, and bicycling.
Kay is survived by her two youngest children; son, Kelley Tindel of Iola; and daughter, Krystal Kaiser (husband Ben) of Independence; 7 Grandchildren, Sasha Stierwalt, Skye Walker, Alexis Koderick, April Kitterman, Jerry Tindel, Olivia Stafford, and Sidney Housel; and 8 great-grandchildren,Maeci Stierwalt, Kace Tautfest, Alexander Stierwalt, Andrew Walker, Camden Tindel, Riley Tindel, Remington Koderick, and Kaden Kitterman. She was preceeded in death by her parents, brother Johnney, sisters: Hazel Anne and Ruthie, husband Jerry Tindel, and her two oldest sons, Melvin Stierwalt Jr and Bill Stierwalt.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, November 5 at 1030 am at First Baptist Church of Iola. The family would like to invite you to share memories, enjoy lunch graciously provided by Kay’s longtime church family, and honor the legacy in which she leaves behind. Following the gathering, Kay will be laid to rest next to her forever love, Jerry Tindel, at the Gas City Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
