Pamela Louise Ross passed away on Aug. 9, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Cavins, Sr. her Mother, Ellen Jeane Cavins and her Brother, Robert L. Cavins, Jr.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Larry E. Ross, her sister, Paula J. Bevans, her brother, William (Bill) E. Cavins, her daughter, Tammy Cooper, her daughter Christina M. Barnhart, her step son, Kevin E. Ross and her step daughter, Lindsay J. Bates.
Surviving her death are seven grandchildren: Whitney Barnhart, Alexa Barnhart, Caleb Barnhart, Tyler Ross, Kaylen Bates, Dylan Bates, and Alex Bates, as well as five great grandchildren: Carson Barnhart, Amelia Anderson, Kenneth McComb, Elijah Barnhart, and Jackson Barnhart.
We celebrate Pamela’s life which embraced love and dedication to family. Her soul overflowed with joy, and happiness.
She will be missed endlessly.
