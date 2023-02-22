Mary Agnes Casey, 93, Frontenac, Kan., died 4:20 am Thursday February 16, 2023 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Frontenac, following an illness.
Mary was born May 26, 1929 in McAllen, Texas the daughter of Ernest and Agnes (Maloney) Hawley. Mary was an only child but had many cousins and friends. The family moved to San Angelo where Mary graduated from high school and then went to nursing school, earning her RN degree in 1951.
On May 3, 1952, Mary married Walter Rieg Shelby in Dallas, Texas. Mary and Walter raised two children Jean Marie Shelby Brest and Hawley Thomas Shelby. They lived in Dallas until 1985 when they moved to Slaton, Texas. While living in Dallas, Mary worked as a nurse for an ophthalmologist and often accompanied the practice to Haiti to help the needy. At one time the doctors group was stopped at a roadblock manned by the Haitian secret police, The Tonton Macoute. Because of their charity work among the Haitian people, they were allowed to pass unharmed.
When Mary and Walter moved to Slaton, Mary worked at Highland Hospital in administration for many years. Walter passed away at 69 leaving Mary widowed. Walter’s brother John had also left a widow, Melba, who was a dear friend to Mary. Melba remarried to Ambrose Casey and after Mary retired Melba and Ambrose introduced her to Ambrose’ brother Meryl. Meryl and Mary hit it off at once and were wed in June of 1994 making Mary and Melba sister-in-law’s once again. Mary and Meryl resided in Chanute. It didn’t take Mary long to make many friends. Mary volunteered with the reading program at Alcott school as she was a firm believer in education. She helped out at a local coffee shop and socialized with many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, on May 24, 1990, her second husband, Meryl Casey, on October 11 1998 and her son Hawley Shelby of Dallas on April 30, 2008.
Mary is survived by her daughter Jean Marie Brest of Selah, Washington, stepchildren; Murray Joseph Casey, of Omaha, Neb., Mary Colleen (Casey) McGregor of Chanute, Jeanie Frances (Casey) Cramer, Overland Park, and Sally Ann (Casey) Imhof, of Mulberry. Mary is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mary Agnes (aka: MA, Grama Mary) is loved dearly by the Casey clan and the Shelby clan. Her sweet, fun and joyful nature will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday February 25, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, with Fr. Josh Evans as celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic School. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Friskel Funeral Home Frontenac.
