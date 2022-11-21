Olivia “Livi” Neveah Andrews, 14, of Independence, Kansas passed away after a hard-fought battle on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 25, 2008 to Deedra Bright-Phillippi and Jackson Andrews in Chanute, Kansas.
A loving, selfless girl, Olivia was always thinking of others before herself. Her friends and family were of the utmost importance to her. She grew up attending Chanute and Cherryvale schools, though her illness rendered her an online student through the Humboldt Virtual program. She was a member of Crystalbrook Church in Independence.
In May of 2021, Olivia was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. Her battle began and she fought valiantly. However, in March of 2022 she was given the unfortunate news that her condition would not be one to improve. This didn’t stop her bravery and selfless acts. She began a “bucket list” of things she wanted to do. During this time, she and her family went to Royals games – where she was recognized as the “Fan of the game”, the Butterfly Palace in Branson and then during trips to Memphis for her treatments, she and her family would put bags together for the homeless to provide them with just a little something to brighten their day. Olivia was constantly documenting events and special times in her life and like many other teenagers enjoyed her Tik-Toks and social media.
Olivia’s fighting spirit and compassionate heart touched many in her 14 years as an angel on Earth and she will now watch over her family as an angel in Heaven.
She is survived by:
Her mother, Deedra Bright-Phillippi and stepfather Bradley Phillippi of Independence; Her father, Jackson Andrews of Wichita; Sisters: Faith Holt of Cherryvale, Makenzie Johnson of Independence, Lily Phillippi of Independence, Jaylee Maggard of Coffeyville, Alexia Miller of Coffeyville, Esleigh Tracy of Wichita; a brother, Hurley Trayler of Wichita; Grandmother Elizabeth Phillips of Chanute; and grandmother Shryl Stewart of Coffeyville.
She was preceded in death by:
Uncle Darren Bright, Grandfather Bennie Bright, Grandfather Jack Andrews, Great-grandmother Kathleen Zdziembarski and great-grandparents Fred and Frankie Bright.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the family and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute, Kansas from 6-8 pm.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Chanute.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.